GREAT FALLS – Officials are now calling the body recovered in the Missouri River on Sunday suspicious.

After the autopsy revealed the death of the male was suspicious in nature, a joint investigation between the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, the Great Falls Police Department and the Cascade County Attorney’s Office began.

Authorities will continue to search the river banks starting Wednesday morning.

A woman walking her dog on River’s Edge Trail on Sunday morning discovered the body along the north side of the Missouri River behind the Calumet Refinery, just west of the 9th Street Bridge.

Great Falls Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Bob Shupe said the body appeared to have been in the water for a while.

The name of the man will not be released until the identifying process has been complete and the family has been notified.