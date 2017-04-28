HELENA – After months of uncertainty, a veterans’ homeless living facility will officially close and the veterans living there will be forced to find a new place to go.

March started off rocky for the 13 veterans living in the Willis Cruse Transitional Living Facility; finding out they would have to look for a new place to live after financial instability.

“The money’s not there,” Mike Hampson, Willis Cruse president said.

In December 2015, the National Grant and Per Diem (GDP) Office reduced the number of authorized beds at the living center from 12 to eight – meaning the national VA office would subsidize payments for eight veterans living in the Willis Cruse House, instead of the 12 previous veterans.

Story continues below



Then end of March brought a surprise. Spring Meadow Resources, a Helena nonprofit aimed at providing independent living services for people with disabilities, was planning to take over Willis Cruse contract with the VA.

But now, that’s not happening.

“National [VA] said they would not assume the contract that we have with the VA,” Hampson explained.

Hampson said they are back to square one and are focused on relocating the veterans, “We don’t want to see them back out on the street.”

The eight VA GDP subsidized veterans living at Willis Cruse have a plan thus far for what’s next after the doors close for good.

“I think I have homes or facilities or apartments for all of them to go to,” said Hampson.

There are five other VA GDP facilities in Montana, located in Missoula, Billings and Poplar, that the veterans would be eligible to move to after applying.

Ray Dempsey, a veteran living in the home, is not looking forward to leaving, despite planning on moving to Idaho with his daughter.

“I’ll stay here for as long as I can,” said Dempsey.

Hampson is working with the rest of the veterans to find them their next home, with the help of other organizations in the community.

“Volunteers of America, a great organization, they’re helping find them jobs and housing,” Hampson added.

The house is in the process of being sold, and once the paperwork is signed, Hampson said, “Then we’ll have 30 days from then.

Until the doors close, the work continues so the vets do not return to the streets.