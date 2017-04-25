Happy Tuesday,

This is an incredible picture on Holter Lake. April has been very wet and stormy, and this picture seems appropriate given the recent weather. Today, Mother Nature served up just about everything: rain, thunderstorms, snow, sun, and wind. Scattered thunderstorms will continue this evening. Wednesday will be very similar with a mix of sun, clouds, higher elevation snow, showers, and thunderstorms mainly over the western and central Montana. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, 30s in the mountains and across far northeast Montana. A couple inches of snow could quickly accumulate up in the mountains with heavier showers. Thursday will still be wet and stormy. Cooler air will move into the state, with most locations holding in the 40s for highs. This will also allow snow levels to drop a little lower. Friday, a cold front will move through the state with more snow showers than rain showers, a few isolated thunderstorms, and pesky winds up to 30mph. A little sun will break through the clouds at times. So through Friday, the weather will vary greatly across the state hour by hour. Saturday, enough instability will linger for isolated showers, but most of the state will be dry, partly cloudy, with highs in the 50s. Sunday will also be partly to mostly sunny, but a few isolated thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Again, most of the state will be dry, but keep an eye to the sky for those storms in the afternoon. Highs will be warmer, in the 50s and 60s. Stormier weather moves back into the state for Monday and Tuesday, the first two days of May.

Stay dry!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist