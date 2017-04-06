HELENA – This week is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. In Helena on Thursday residents learned about an often overlooked tragedy in Montana: human trafficking.

Dana Toole of the Montana Department of Justice spoke at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral to raise awareness on the issue and answer community questions.

Toole spoke about the types of trafficking that take place in Montana, how to spot it and what to do if it is spotted.

She told the crowd to make to contact local law enforcement if they suspect trafficking might be taking place.

Story continues below



Toole emphasized that law enforcement would much rather respond to and it be nothing than miss a potential trafficking situation.

Many in attendance were alarmed at how prevalent trafficking is in Montana.

“People tend to think trafficking isn’t in Montana, but it is. It is absolutely here. We have both sex trafficking and labor trafficking happening in Montana. The key thing is learning how to recognize it when we’re looking at it,” said Toole.

According to the Montana DOJ website in the United States alone, nearly 300,000 children are trafficked for sex every year.

Children without a safe, secure home are much more at risk for trafficking, but that doesn’t mean that any child could be taken into the modern day slavery.

The DOJ also reports that the average age of girls forced into the sex trade is between the ages of 12-14. It’s estimated that fewer than 2% are ever rescued or leave “the life.”

Here are some of the warning signs to look for:

Living with employer

Poor living conditions

Multiple people in cramped space

Inability to speak to individual alone

Answers appear to be scripted and rehearsed

Employer is holding identity documents

Signs of physical abuse

Submissive or fearful

Unpaid or paid very little

Under 18 and in prostitution

For more information about human trafficking click here.