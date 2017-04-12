BILLINGS (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to campaign in Montana for Republican U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte.

President Donald Trump’s oldest son is scheduled to make campaign stops April 21 in Kalispell, Hamilton and Billings and April 22 in Bozeman.

Gianforte, Democrat Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks are seeking to replace Ryan Zinke, who resigned Montana’s only congressional seat to become U.S. Interior Secretary.

Absentee ballots will be mailed out April 28. The final day of voting is Thursday, May 25.

Donald Trump Jr. has previously visited Montana to hunt.