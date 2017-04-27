TOWNSEND – A Broadwater County woman convicted of a 1995 double homicide was sentenced to the Montana Department of Corrections.

Earlier this month, Dianna Lewis had her suspended sentence revoked by District Judge James Reynolds.

Thursday, she was given a new 10 year sentence.

Witness for the prosecution, Clinical Psychologist Dr. James Murphey, of Bozeman, evaluated Lewis recently.

After three and a half hours of interviews and testing, he told Judge James Reynolds that Lewis is aware of her mental illness and that she needs medication and psychotherapy.

The doctor said Lewis has Delusional Disorder and PTSD and that she was clearly psychotic at the time of the 1994 double homicide. Murphey concluded that Lewis does not pose a threat to herself or to the public, with one caveat: As long as she stays on her therapy and medications.

Lewis was convicted of killing her father and step-mother during a psychotic episode. She pled no-contest to the charges in 1996.

She was given a suspended sentence by Judge Reynolds in 2013 when she was released from the State Hospital at Warm Springs after serving 20 years there.

Last year Lewis was terminated from a pair of group homes in Billings for violating their rules of conduct, which led to the suspension of her prior sentence.

Under cross examination by Defense Attorney Greg Jackson, Murphey said Lewis was very motivated to continue her recovery and to following the rules.

The judge questioned Murphey closely about Lewis’ termination from the two group homes, where managers said she was manipulative and disruptive. Reynolds expressed concern about the severity of Lewis’ compliance.

“My confidence has been compromised,” said the Judge, referring to his 2013 suspended sentence. “She has breached that trust with me,” he told Murphy.

“Time at a pre-release center would help her prove whether or not she can follow the rules,” said Murphey.

The judge also heard testimony, by telephone, from a state probation and parole officer from Billings who outlined in detail what type of supervision Lewis would be under if she was given a Department of Corrections sentence.

Broadwater County Attorney Corey Swanson told the court that Lewis needs a sanction, following the revocation of her sentence.

Dianna Lewis then gave a brief statement to the court. She told the judge that she has a new respect for authority.

“My goal is still to be successful,” she said. “I apologize to probation and parole and to the court.”

Following the morning-long hearing, Judge Reynolds told Lewis, “My intent is for you to be under monitoring and supervision by probation and parole for the balance of your life, for your protection, for the community’s protection. That is my intent here,” said the judge.

Reynolds sentenced Lewis to 10 years to the Department of Corrections with 50 years suspended.

He ordered Lewis to spend no less than one year at the Billings pre-release center.

“I want there to be at least one year of residence at the Billings pre-release center,” said Reynolds. “I want you to work with them people there to understand how your behavior at the group homes led to your revocation. That that’s the criminal thinking aspect of this.”

The judge has restricted her travel to Yellowstone County. He also ordered her to continue with her therapy and her medications.

Lewis told the judge she will meet all expectations.

He told her, “Don’t come back.”

During Thursday’s hearing, Judge Reynolds added that this has been the most difficult case of his career.