HELENA – Montana’s Department of Public Health and Human Services officials have urged residents to take precautions to avoid exposure to Hantavirus this spring.

The virus is carried by deer mice; people can become infected when saliva, urine or droppings from an infected mouse are stirred up or inhaled.

The Hantavirus can be deadly, about one quarter of Montana cases have been fatal. Montana has one of the highest rates of infection in the U.S. Since its recognition in 1993, 43 cases have been reported.

Spring is not the only time Hantavirus can infect people, but DPHHS warns that spring is the most common time of year to be expos4ed.

“Although Hantavirus infection can occur during any month, the risk of exposure is increased in the spring and summer as people clean cabins and sheds, and spend more time outside in the vicinity of rodents,” said DPHHS epidemiologist Rachel Hinnenkamp.

If there are signs of rodents in the area, avoid activities that raise dust, such as sweeping or vacuuming,

Instead, wear rubber or plastic gloves and spray and soak the area with disinfectant and then wipe up with a sponge or paper towel.

If exposure does happen early symptoms could include fatigue, fever and muscle aches with progression include coughing and extreme shortness of breath.

Officials say if diagnosed early, specific antiviral medications may help with recovery.

The best protection is to control rodent populations where you live. This includes sealing up holes to prevent entry and using snap traps to eliminate any mice indoors.

DPHHS lists other precautions:

If cleaning an area such as a cabin, camper or outbuilding, open windows and doors and air-out the space for 30 minutes prior to cleaning.

Wear rubber or plastic gloves.

Thoroughly spray or soak the area with a disinfectant or a mixture of bleach and water to reduce dust. Let soak for 5 minutes.

Wipe up the droppings with a sponge or paper towel, and discard after use.

Clean and disinfect the entire area with disinfectant or bleach solution.

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and warm water after removing and discarding the gloves.

Avoid sweeping or vacuuming areas with rodent droppings and urine, as the action can stir up dust and aerosolize the droppings.

For more information on Hantavirus click here.