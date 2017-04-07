(EAST HELENA) Leaders in East Helena are laying out the major projects they hope to accomplish over the next six years and beyond. The city recently updated its Capital Improvements Plan, for the first time since 2005.

“Some of the changes to the new Capital Improvements Plan relate more to what people are interested in now, versus what they might have been interested in then,” said Mayor James Schell.

Last year, East Helena conducted a survey to find out what residents believed should be the city’s priorities. Schell says those responses gave city leaders a clearer idea of what needed to be added to the plan.

“Parks, recreation type activities, walking, bicycling, swimming – I don’t think in the previous Capital Improvements Plan there was as much emphasis on those items,” Schell said.

Schell says both versions of the plans focused heavily on improvements to East Helena’s streets – one of the other top issues residents brought up in the survey.

The Capital Improvement Plan now includes a list of 85 potential projects, ranked on how they advance public safety, economic development and the community’s goals. It also indicates when the city might decide spend money on those projects.

Some smaller improvements could happen as soon as this year, like new crosswalks on Main Street and Montana Avenue and upgrades to make parks and other city facilities more accessible for people with disabilities.

The city also hopes to build an addition to the East Helena fire station by the end of 2017.

“The volunteer fire department really deserves an addition to that, and it’s been on the books for very many years,” Schell said.

For other large projects, the city will put money into a capital improvements fund over the next several years. For example, the plan calls for setting money aside each year through 2023, to pay for upgrades at City Hall and Kennedy Park.

Schell says East Helena was able to update their Capital Improvement Plan thanks to a Community Development Block Grant from the Montana Department of Commerce. The grant covered about three quarters of the cost.

You can find a link to East Helena’s full Capital Improvement Plan on the city’s website.