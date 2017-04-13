HELENA – An East Helena man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday for receiving child pornography.

Richard Charles Saari was sentenced to 11 years in prison by Federal Judge Charles Lovell this week.

Saari pleaded guilty to a single charge of receiving child porn back in November.

He was arrested in October of 2015 for meeting a juvenile girl online and convincing her to send him sexually explicit images of herself.

Investigators found images of several females in Saari’s possession, 11 of which were under the age of 18.

Prosecutors said Saari received child porn online between December of 2013 and September of 2015.

Saari was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.