(EAST HELENA) When Joe McMahon became principal at East Helena’s Radley Elementary School eight years ago, the school housed around 475 students. Today, it has 538, ranging from second grade to fifth graders.

McMahon says there’s no more room for Radley to grow.

“Every classroom that we have is full,” he said. “All of our rooms are used for either classrooms or computer labs.”

In fact, one computer lab doesn’t even have a room to meet in. When administrators needed an extra fifth-grade classroom, they moved the students into the computer lab, and put the lab in the hallway.

District leaders say overcrowding at Radley and Eastgate Elementary is the main reason they’re proposing a $12 million bond issue this spring. It would pay for a new elementary school on a 50-acre parcel off Valley Drive, just north of Radley.

The new school would include 20 classrooms, a computer lab and a gym with seating for 500 people. It would initially take first-graders from out of Eastgate and second-graders out of Radley, but it would be adaptable for students from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade.

Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer says building a new school would free up eight classrooms at both Eastgate and Radley. Several would be immediately used for other purposes – like restoring Radley’s computer lab – but as many as six could be available for future growth. In addition, the bond would pay for an addition of five new classrooms at East Valley Middle School.

Overall, Whitmoyer says the bond would provide enough space for East Helena schools to be ready for the next 15 to 20 years of growth.

Karen Goldsberry chairs Yes 4 EH Kids, a committee formed to support the bond. She says the East Helena school board has done a good job of preparing for the future.

“Many years ago, they said, ‘When we hit 1,200 students, we need to start looking into doing expansion,’” said Goldsberry. “We hit the 1,200 mark, and that’s when everything started working.”

Because of concerns about overcrowding, the district wants to finish construction as soon as possible if the bond passes. Leaders hope to break ground on the new school in July, and move in by August 2018.

The board has already selected CWG Architects to design the new school, and Dick Anderson Construction as the general contractor. Last month, CWG released initial floorplans and drawings of what the school might look like.

Supporters of the bond say there has been some confusion in the East Helena community over what it includes. Because East Helena school leaders have been lobbying for a bill that would let the district build a high school, Goldsberry says some people have thought this year’s bond proposal includes a high school.

“The high school is going to be something excellent, but that’s down the road,” she said. “Right now it’s the overcrowding, and that’s affecting us today.”

School leaders say the bond would cost about $66 a year for a property owner with a $135,000 home – the median home value in the district. On a $200,000 home, that cost would be around $98 a year.

The potential tax impact is reduced because the first payments on the new bond will come just as the district finishes paying off an earlier bond that built East Valley Middle School.

“Taxpayers will see a minimal difference on their taxes, nothing major, but the students are going to see a world of difference,” Goldsberry said.

The district will mail ballots to East Helena voters on Thursday. They must be returned by May 2.