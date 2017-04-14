Easter is this Sunday and several egg hunts are planned for the weekend in the Helena and Great Falls areas.

Saturday

Helena

Mount Helena – The annual Mount Helena Easter egg hunt hosted by Narrate Church will begin at 11 a.m. All children up to fifth grade can participate searching for 17,500 plastic candy filled eggs.

This year, a new event has been added to the festivities: The Mount Helena Easter Egg Scramble.

The scramble is a 9K run covering the entire circumference of Mount Helena. Proceeds from the race will go to the Cross Country programs at Helena Middle School, C.R. Anderson Middle School and East Valley Middle School.

To prepare for the events over 50 volunteers helped stuff eggs. On the day of the event over 90 volunteers will arrive as early as 7 a.m. to help set up.

The race begins at 9 a.m. to register click here. The Easter egg hunt is free. Both will start at the Mount Helena trail head.

Also on Saturday is the third annual Dick Morgan Memorial Easter Egg Hunt named after the longtime Helena resident.

Touchmark – The egg hunt is at Touchmark on Saddle Drive. The event will feature over 6,000 eggs located throughout the retirement community.

The hunt begins at 11 a.m. with a hot dog lunch to follow. Donations are welcome. All money collected will be donated to the Angel Fund, which assists schoolchildren who need classroom supplies and clothing.

The event will also feature live music, an inflatable bounce house and prizes for all age groups. There will be a children’s play area with face paints, bubbles, hula-hoops, jump ropes and other activities.

Valley View Lutheran Church – On the 3000 block of N. Benton Ave. the church will have their Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m.

Eggs are filled with prizes and cookies and refreshments will be served.

East Valley Middle School – The Mount Helena Eagles 4040 Egg Hunt will be at the East Valley Middle School. There will be four age groups – 2 and under, 3 to 4, 5 to 7 and 8 to 10.

Prizes will be given out.

Great Falls

Gibson Park – On Saturday, the City of Great Falls will host their annual Easter egg hunt at the south end of Gibson Park at 11 a.m.

The Hunt will feature over 6,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes. In addition, there will be treats for all participants.

Before the event, starting at 10 a.m., local radio hosts will provide music, dancing and games to entertain the kids.

The Easter egg hunt age divisions include 1 to 3, 4 to 6 and 7 to 9. The Easter Bunny will also be making a guest appearance.

Montana Park – Also on Saturday the seventh Annual Crossroads Easter EGGstravaganza Community Easter Egg Hunt is set for 11 a.m. in Montana Park next to Meadowlark Elementary School.

The Easter Bunny will be there and over 56,000 Easter eggs filled with candy and some specially marked prize eggs will be scattered throughout each hunt area that can be redeemed for prize baskets filled with more candy and prizes.

Age groups include 1 to 3, 4 to 7 and 8 to 10. There will also be a special area for children under one year.

Downtown Great Falls – Starting at 10 a.m., the Downtown Great Falls Association will be hiding 12 Easter eggs around the area.

The eggs, visible from the street but inside several DGFA members’ businesses, will contain vouchers for prizes such as Downtown Gift Certificates, Trolley Tours and Art Shows.

Only one egg per person or family can be redeemed. Vouchers may be redeemed at the Downtown Association office, 100 1st Ave. N. on Tuesday.

Easter Roller Skating – The Easter Skate at Wheels of Thunder, at 1609 12th Ave. N., will feature two sessions of activities on Saturday.

From 1 to 4 p.m. cookie decorating, relay races, an Easter egg hunt and a balloon/egg drop will be available. The balloon/egg drop starts at 2:30 p.m.

From 7 to 10 p.m. door prizes and a partial blackout and a glow light skate with balloon/egg drop are scheduled the balloon/egg drop is at 8:30 p.m.. Admission is $7.50 per session, and skate rental is $3.

Prizes will be available during both sessions.

Sunday

Helena

Capitol – In Helena, for almost 90 years, is the annual Easter egg hunt hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles Helena #16 on the Capitol Rotunda lawn.

Over 60 Eagles volunteers worked to boil and dye over 12,000 eggs for the event. Around 600 prize eggs will be marked for kids to win money. This year two golden eggs are worth $25 and the rest are worth $1 each.

The lawn will be divided up into three age groups 0 to 5, 6 to 10 and a category for crawlers.

Lakeside – Also on Sunday is the 44th annual Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department Easter Egg Hunt at Lakeside on Houser Lake.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and the egg hunt will begin at 1 p.m. sharp.

Over 8,000 eggs, stuffed with candy and money by over 60 volunteers will be up for grabs for kids ages 12 and under. This year $270 is in prize money is scattered amongst the different age groups.

Donations are accepted and all money raised will go towards covering the cost of the event.

Immediately following the kid’s egg hunt will be an adult Easter egg hunt featuring prizes such as hats and t-shirts.

Great Falls

Gibson Park – For kids with special needs, Set Free Ministries and Eagle Mount will offer an adaptive Easter egg hunt at 11:30 a.m. at Gibson Park.

Kids up to 14 years old are invited to hunt for candy and prizes and visit with the Easter bunny.

All participants must get a certificate through Eagle Mount to join the hunt. Call 454-1449 for more information.

If there is an Easter egg hunt in the Helena/Great Falls area that we’ve missed please email us at News@ktvh.com