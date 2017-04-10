Happy Monday!

Wow, what a snowstorm for parts of the state over the weekend. Once again, the Highwood Mountains east of Great Falls saw the brunt of the snow, with nearly 18″. So combine that with 20″ earlier in the week, and snow totals for the week were up around 40″ for the Highwoods. Not bad for April.

Monday evening, rain, snow, and thunderstorms will move through the state. Small hail was even reported at the north end of the Helena Valley. It truly is “spring” here in Montana. Mountain passes and some of the higher elevations will accumulate a quick coating of snow, so be careful driving. Rain and snow will mix down to the valleys and plains. This is not a prolonged event, but the rain and snow could be heavy for a short while. This system will clear tonight, and lows will dip into the 20s.

Clearing skies tonight will reveal the full “pink” moon. The moon will not be pink, but was named such by the Native Americans because of the pink flower, phlox, that appears this time of spring.

Tuesday will be a beautiful day across the state, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s and 50s. A bit of a west breeze could gust up to 30mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. Tuesday evening, clouds will build ahead of the next storm. Spotty light snow, potentially mixed with some rain in the lower elevations, will move through western and central Montana Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The mountain passes could get a light coating, but this rain/snow event will be very light and spotty. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with isolated showers and mountain snow showers. Highs will hold in the 50s. Thursday will be be a mix of clouds and sunshine, but scattered thunderstorms will develop through western and central Montana. Highs will warm into the 60s, and the wind will start howling out of the southwest. Good Friday will start out partly cloudy, but a mix of rain and snow will move in late in the day. This storm looks small and not particularly heavy, and it should clear in time for Easter Weekend. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny, very windy, but dry with highs in the 40s and 50s. Easter Sunday will be a beautiful day, with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the 50s to around 60. Another storm will move in for the start of next week, with more rain and mountain snow.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz