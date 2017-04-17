HELENA – With pinwheels in hand, hundreds of students marched around Jefferson Elementary on Friday to raise awareness for Pinwheels for Prevention.

As a part of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, Pinwheels for Prevention’s goal is to make sure every child has the chance to be raised in a healthy, safe, and nurturing environment.

Students at Jefferson said it made them sad to think not every kid has a good home so they want to fix that.

Jefferson Elementary Principal Lona Carter-Scanlon thinks it’s great that her students have taken such pride in the event.

“We feel like it’s really important that our schools are involved in this effort. We want to make sure that our families and our communities all work together so that our kids have safe, happy, healthy places to go to school. To live and it’s a great community to grow up in,” Carter-Scanlon said.

Pinwheels for Prevention is organized locally by the Montana Children’s Trust fund, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana and Big Sky UAV.

Everyone is encouraged to wear blue every Monday in April to help show their support for “Go Blue.”