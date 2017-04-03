HELENA – Helena’s Friendship Center will hold their signature fundraiser on Tuesday at the fairgrounds.

The “Empty Bowls” benefit is in its 30th year. It now draws around 1,000 people every year who buy a ticket for a bowl of soup.

The event is in support of people who find themselves the victim of domestic or sexual violence as well as people who need a continuum of support to recover.

Attendees choose a bowl from hundreds of unique handmade bowls donated by local artists as well as artists from the Helena Clay Arts Guild and the Archie Bray Foundation.

Over 25 different soups are donated by local restaurants and rolls and cookies are donated by local bakeries and businesses.

Empty Bowls also includes a silent auction, live entertainment by the Wilbur Rehmann Quintet, and a kids’ fun center featuring hands-on clay activities.

Melinda Reed Friendship Center Executive Director said, “From the initial incident for as long as it takes until someone feels they are capable of moving forward in a healthy relationship and retaining a violence free life and for some people that can take some time and we are really trying to be there for all of those steps.”

Empty bowls starts Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Tickets are $25.