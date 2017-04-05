HELENA – Over 1,300 people attended the Friendship Center’s Empty Bowls annual fundraiser Tuesday evening.

Large crowds arrived early to get their first pick at handmade bowls easily filling the Fairgrounds exhibit hall.

The bowls were all made and donated by the Helena Clay Arts Guild, the Archie Bray Foundation and other local artists.

From judges to Governor Steve bullock and his family, local celebrities came out to show their support and to serve soup donated by many of Helena’s restaurants.

Organizers estimated that more bowls were sold this year than any of the prior years.

Outreach and Education Coordinator Abbie Chermack said that the event is extremely important to the women at the center.

“Being able to show our clients that the community really cares about them. They’re coming out, they supporting them through this event. And it really helps our clients feel empowered and supported in the Helena community,” Chermack added.

The Friendship Center is a nonprofit that provides a safe haven and broad range of support service to victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and/or stalking. The organization is currently serving almost 1,000 people which includes almost 200 children.

