HELENA – Cancer experts say early detection is the key to successful treatment and recovery from the disease.

That includes common cancers such as testicular cancer. One in 250 men will be diagnosed with it this year.

April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Andrew Cupino, radiation oncologist, St. Peter’s Hospital said, “TC is the most common form of cancer in males 15 to 35.”

KTVH’s Dennis Carlson is a cancer survivor. He tells his story, “In 2004 I was diagnosed with testicular cancer. After an operation to remove a tumor and radiation therapy, I started my recovery from TC.”

He added, “That was 13years ago. I had great treatment and I caught it early.”

TC is very treatable in the early stages.

Catching TC early means doing a self-exam once a month, in the shower.

Dr. Cupino said, “Once a month you just roll the testicle between your fingers and you can notice a mass. You’re not looking for something small or strange. You’re looking for something big and obvious. If you’ve got a new mass in your testicle…that’s not normal, you need to go see your doctor about it.”

Many people are shy about discussing the form of cancer, but experts said do yourself and the people you care about favor and exam yourself.