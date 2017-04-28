HELENA – Tomorrow marks the first Farmers’ Market of the season in downtown Helena.

Organizers have instated a new rule that children under 16 who work in the booths must also be accompanied by an adult.

Any person under the age of 16 left unsupervised will be required to dismantle the booth, move it to the sidewalk and contact an adult to pick them up immediately.

The city has also planted three new trees in nearby Hill Park. At the base of the southernmost tree lies a plaque in honor of Fritz Roos, a board member of the Farmers’ Market. He died in a car crash last summer.

Story continues below



“His family gave us a donation so we matched that and had a tree planted for him,” said Dorothy Vieth, Vice President of the Farmers’ Market.

Organizers said all the booths at the market have been sold. Fees for reserved spaces ranged between $250 and $950.

“I am so ready because I missed last year. I was sick. I have been crocheting up a storm,” Vieth said. “I have lots of product.”

The Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from now until the end of October.

The market spans two blocks on Fuller Ave. in Downtown Helena. Be aware of traffic in the area caused by the closed streets.

For more information visit the Farmers’ Market website.