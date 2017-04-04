HELENA – Two of the female suspects charged in the case connected with lasts year’s arson fire at Helena High School were in youth court on Tuesday.

One suspect, charged with arson and burglary for the Nov. 7 fire, was arrested Monday night after cutting off her ankle monitoring bracelet.

She told Helena Police that she stole beer from a grocery store on Tuesday.

She’s been charged with possession of alcohol and tobacco and obstructing a peace officer.

She was scheduled to make a change of plea juvenile court on Wednesday to reduced charges, but that hearing may be postponed.

The second female suspect in the case changed her plea in exchange for having the burglary charge dropped.

She pleaded guilty to obstructing a peace officer and possession of alcohol and tobacco.

A disposition hearing for sentencing will be held next week in her case.

Both suspects were 13 years old at the time of the fire.