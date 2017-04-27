HELENA – The man who failed to show up to court and then lead Helena Police on a high-speed chase at the end of March, appeared in court Thursday.

John Finley Jr., 23 years old, appeared via video in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Thursday on bail jumping charges.

Court records said Finley was supposed to appear before a judge for sentencing on March 29 after pleading guilty to felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

That same day, during a traffic stop, around 2:30 p.m., at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Roberts Street in Helena, officers tried to apprehend Finley when they saw him driving on the wrong side of the road. Instead, Hagen said Finley sped off.

Story continues below



Officers said they chased him to the Leisure Village Mobile Home Community, where he ultimately eluded them.

Residents of the Leisure Village Mobile Home Community were stuck outside the complex for more than an hour while authorities looked for John Finley Jr.

He was finally apprehended in Missoula about three weeks later through a multi-agency effort.

The judge set bond at $100,000