HELENA – As a part of National Library Week the Lewis and Clark County Library will they will be offering amnesty on overdue items.

Food for fines, taking place all week long, allows individuals to bring in non-perishable food items along with all over-due items to have any library fines waived. The food will be donated to Helena Food Share.

The library has been forgiving fines for charity for around 20 years.

The library estimated that they will waive over $2,000 in fines and raise over 1,000 pounds of food through the program.

There are some restrictions; the donation must be presented at the time the overdue item is returned. Fines will not be waived if an account has already been sent to collections or if someone owes for damaged or lost items.

Lisa Skelton of Lewis and Clark County Library said, “We’re mostly interested in getting the books back. That’s what we want, we want the stuff back. And we want people to be able to use the library again. You know sometimes people have big fines and it’s a big hindrance to them and they’re not coming in the library and that’s not what we want.”

Skelton said the program is a great partnership for the library and Food Share, adding that even if a person doesn’t have a fine they can still donate food.

All five Lewis and Clark Library branches will be participating so anyone can head to the main branch Downtown, Augusta, Lincoln, East Helena or the Bookmobile to get their fines waived.

