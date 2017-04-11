WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A West Fargo special education teacher accused of posting offensive tweets making fun of students and parents said Tuesday she made a mistake and never intended to hurt people.

Liberty Middle School teacher Sheridan Tihista wrote tweets on her personal account that vented about the ways she said she was treated by students and parents. The school last Friday received a packet of her tweets from a group calling itself concerned parents of the West Fargo School District.

Tihista told The Associated Press in a statement that she showed poor judgment in the tweets.

“I extend my sincerest apologies to anyone who feels wronged,” Tihista said. “What we say on social media can be used to hurt people, when that was never the original intention.”

Story continues below



The school district issued a statement that Tihista has been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete and officials would have no further comment.

In one tweet, Tihista said she wasn’t ashamed about accidentally calling a student by her cat’s name because “that’s how annoying he was.” She posted a photo of damage to a door and wrote, “Not sure if I teach teenagers or wolverines.” There were several instances of inappropriate language.

“Humans are humans, and anyone that makes a mistake is not a bad person,” Tihista said. “They did just that — made a mistake.”

Tihista is a former Miss Montana who promoted education for children with disabilities for her platform and talked about her older sister with autism. After she won the crown, Tihista said members of her sorority at Minnesota State University Moorhead began bullying her and created the hashtag #voteno on her membership. She filed a hazing complaint and the sorority was placed on probation.

AP writer: Dave Kolpack