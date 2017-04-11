interested in learning more about staying safe in bear country a free event is coming up in Whitefish.

The Whitefish Trail is hosting two opportunities to learn more about bears, their habits and some of the dangers you could face while recreating around the region.

The first event will be held on April 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Grouse Mountain Lodge in Whitefish. A retired Glacier National Park ranger and Whitefish Trail naturalist will host an interactive presentation to teach attendees about bear biology, behavior and what to do if you run into a bear. Participants can also practice using bear spray.

The second event at the Lion Mountain Trailhead in Whitefish is set for May 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. The presentation is for people looking for more active learning. The outing will include and easy one to two mile hike where participants can learn about bear signs and safety along the trail with a guide.

Story continues below

