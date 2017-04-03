Happy Monday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for the hills and mountains of central Montana through tonight into Tuesday morning. Snow has been widespread through central and western Montana earlier today, and will continue tonight. The Highwood Mountains and near the town of Highwood and Loma are the big “winners” for snowfall today. Be careful driving over mountain passes tonight and tomorrow morning, as snow will accumulate on the roads. And even though many places only had wet roads, with lows dipping into the 10s and 20s tonight, icy spots will develop. Tuesday, a mix of rain, snow, and thunder will still impact far eastern Montana, while the central and western areas will clear out nicely. Although sunshine will be plentiful, temperatures will be chilly in the 40s to near 50, 20s and 30s in the mountains. A northwest wind around 20mph will also make it feel cold, so you might need a jacket. The storm will clear eastern Montana late in the day. Wednesday will start out bright and sunny, but high clouds will increase with warmer air moving back into the state. Most places will warm into the 50s to around 60. Thursday, a couple thunderstorms will pop over the western mountains late in the day. Highs will be much warmer across Big Sky Country in the 60s and 70s. Friday will be stormy, as a cold front will spread showers, thunderstorms, and high mountain snow back through the state. This storm will likely impact the state through the weekend, with a chance of snow moving back into the lower elevations by late Sunday and Monday.

