HELENA – Fish Wildlife and Parks have released a statement Wednesday that they are searching for a pair of black bear cubs after their mother was killed on Tuesday.

A vehicle hit and killed the black bear on Highway 200 near Rogers Pass on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near mile marker 93 just east of Rogers Pass.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Captain Brent Colbert of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident on Tuesday evening.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks removed the carcass, according to Colbert.The black bear sow died at the scene.

Her two cubs ran from the area; the Montana game wardens are now searching the Roger’s Pass area.

“The cubs are young,” said Fish, Wildlife and Parks game warden Brady Murphy. “They were born just a couple months ago.”

In an effort to catch the cubs the game wardens have set live traps in the area.

If the cubs are captured they will be taken to FWP’s wildlife center in Helena.