BILLINGS – Country music star Garth Brooks announced Wednesday morning that he and Trisha Yearwood will perform in Billings in June.

The performance is scheduled June 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark.

Tickets go on sale May 5 at 10 a.m. and cost $77.98, which includes a facility fee and service charge. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.com/garth or at 1-800-228-6622. There will be no box office or outlet ticket sales. There is a limit of eight tickets per purchase.

The performance is part of Brooks’ “World Tour.” It’s the last stop on the tour for Montana and Wyoming. The tour has broken records that were previously held by The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

It’s been nearly 20 years since Brooks last performed in Billings, according to a press release.



Garth Brooks is the number one selling artist of all times. He’s sold over 149 million albums. He just won Entertainer of the Year for the fifth time. He also has been inducted into several musical Hall of Fames.