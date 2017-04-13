Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, announced Wednesday that he is in opposition of both Emigrant and Crevice mines because of their close proximity to Yellowstone National Park.

Gianforte met with the Yellowstone Gateway Business Coalition for a presentation on the proposed mines, Monday.

After the presentation, he hiked up Emigrant Gulch to further discuss the effects that the mine would have on the surrounding areas and the economy.

“These mines do not have the support of the community. Because of those concerns and the potential impact on our public lands and Yellowstone National Park, I oppose the Emigrant and Crevice mines. I’ll always be on Montana’s side because we must protect our Montana treasures and way of life.” said Gianforte.

Gianforte’s opponent, Democratic candidate, Rob Quist also said he is in opposition of the mines.