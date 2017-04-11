HELENA – With 45 days and counting, Republican candidate Greg Gianforte’s travels on the campaign trail brought him to Helena for lunch on Tuesday.

The billionaire businessman from Bozeman is running for Montana’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. He spent the noon hour with his wife Susan shaking hands and slapping backs at Jorgenson’s restaurant.

Gianforte stuck to his campaign talking points: draining the swap in Washington and rollback on Obamacare.

Gianforte said there’s a clear distinction between himself and Democrat opponent, for the special election, Rob Quist.

“My opponent is much more like Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders and he’s calling for a national gun registry. I think we should have lower taxes, he’s calling for 90 percent income tax rate, in fact, he said that would be a brilliant idea. I think we need to enforce immigration laws. He wants to make the state a sanctuary city,” Gianforte said.

Rob Quist’s campaign spokesperson said Gianforte is spreading falsehoods about the Quist campaign, and that Quist has the people of Montana behind him.