HELENA – Republicans in the Montana House drove a final stake through the heart of a proposed tobacco-tax increase Tuesday, decisively rejecting an attempt by Democrats to revive the measure.

Senate Bill 354 would have increased cigarette taxes by $1.50 per pack and imposed a similar increase on other tobacco products. It also would have taxed electronic cigarettes and “vaping” products.

“This is a bill that affects health-care workers, this is a bill that saves lives, this is a bill that overall saves health-care costs,” said Rep. Tom Jacobson, D-Great Falls, who made the motion to bring the measure to the floor. “I don’t feel that the bill got its due in committee and I feel that the bill needs to come to the full floor for a full debate.”

But only 42 House members voted Tuesday to overturn the House Taxation Committee’s do-not-pass recommendation on the bill, essentially killing the measure.

Story continues below



Overturning a negative committee report takes at least 60 votes from the 100-member House. All but two of the chamber’s 59 Republicans voted against bringing the bill to the floor.

Republicans on the committee attached the do-not-pass recommendation to the bill late last week.

The bill would have raised about $70 million a year and dedicated some of that money toward higher pay for nursing-home and other “direct-care” workers in facilities partially funded with state dollars.

Democrats argued that the higher tax also would discourage Montanans, and especially kids, from taking up or continuing smoking.

But Rep. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, said drastically increasing the state tobacco tax would expand Montana’s black market for cigarettes, and have an opposite effect on children buying them.

“If you’re worried about 18 and under buying cigarettes – and you should be – they’re not buying them from retailers, because they can’t,” he said. “They’re getting them from the underground market. We will double our underground market from our current estimate of 24 percent to almost 50 percent. It’ll make it much easier for these younger individuals to get cigarettes.”