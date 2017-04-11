HELENA – Albert Olszewski, a state senator from Kalispell who is an orthopedic surgeon, on Tuesday became the first Republican to announce he’s running to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in 2018.

Olszewski, a state legislator since 2015, said he’s running to bring his skills to the debate over health-care policy, both as a physician and a policy-maker.

“What brought me into politics in the first place is the fact that we’ve seen federal regulations that got between me and my patient,” he said. “As it continued to build up, it took me from focusing all the attention on my patient, (to) focusing on the government.”

Olszewski’s entry into the 2018 U.S. Senate race comes as something of a surprise, for he hasn’t been among Republicans mentioned by political insiders as a possible challenger for Tester.

Other Republicans said to be considering the race include Attorney General Tim Fox and state Auditor Matt Rosendale.

The 54-year-old Olszewski won election to the state Senate last November after spending a single term in the Montana House, representing a Kalispell-area district.

He also ran for lieutenant governor in 2012, on the ticket with Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Lynch of Kalispell. The pair finished sixth in a seven-way GOP primary.

Tester, Montana’s senior U.S. senator, is running in 2018 for a third consecutive term.

Tester often is mentioned by national observers as a vulnerable incumbent, because he’s a Democrat up for re-election in a state won handily by Republican President Donald Trump.

However, Republicans lost who many considered the most formidable candidate – former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke – when he was appointed this year by Trump as U.S. Interior secretary.

Olszewski didn’t say anything about Tester in his announcement or an interview with MTN News on Tuesday.

When asked why Republicans should choose him as the party’s nominee against Tester, he said he has “knowledge and experience” in the health-care arena.

“Health care is in a struggle to decide what it’s going to do in the 21st Century,” he said. “Private health insurance is very unstable. And we’re really at an area where Obamacare is imploding.

“What we need to do is, we need to find a way to shore up, or fix the health-care system, so it doesn’t collapse around us.”

Olszewski often votes with the party’s conservative wing at the Legislature. He opposed the 2015 bill that uses federal funds to expand Medicaid coverage in Montana to 70,000 low-income citizens.

Olszewski grew up in Great Falls, earned his bachelor’s degree at Carroll College, and his medical degree at the University of Washington. He is married and has five children.