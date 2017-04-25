GREAT FALLS – On Wednesday morning, travelers departing from the Great Falls International Airport will see new security procedures.

The TSA will begin using its new full body AIT scanner.

AIT stands for advanced imaging technology.

The machine allows agents to detect both metallic and non-metallic items including explosives.

The agent reviewing the scans sees only standardized cartoon images unless there is an alarm.

The TSA expects the new scanner to speed up the screening process by reducing the number of hand searches and pat downs by about 50 percent.