Great Falls Annual Easter Egg Hunt is back again this year according to a press release from the City of Great Falls.

The family-friendly event will be held Saturday, April 15 at the south end of Gibson Park at 11 a.m.; it’s always fun no matter what the weather!

The Hunt will feature over 6,000 eggs filled with candy and special prizes. In addition, there will be special treats for all participants.

The Easter Egg Hunt age divisions include 1 – 3, 4 – 6 and 7 – 9. The Easter Bunny will be making a guest appearance so don’t forget your basket!

Story continues below



The City of Great Falls Park and Recreation would like to thank Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz for making this Easter tradition possible for the seventh year with their generous financial donation.

When the event was in danger of being canceled seven years ago due to a loss in funding, Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz and Steel Etc. stepped forward and offered to pay all expenses associated with the Easter Egg Hunt. With their generous donation, Park and Recreation was able to improve an already great event and continue a long standing tradition.

According to Patty Rearden, Deputy Park and Recreation Director, “We are fortunate to have a community that cares about events like these, and we’re appreciative for businesses like Steel Etc., and owners like Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz. Jimmy and Debbie’s generosity and

compassion for children and making Great Falls a great place to live, never ceases to amaze me! Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz and Steel Etc. are outstanding community members. They graciously fund all of the expenses of the Easter Egg Hunt, but it is just a small part of their on-going support and philanthropic efforts throughout the community.”

When asked why his business stepped up to sponsor the event, Filipowicz explained, “The Easter Egg Hunt is a great event for children and the community. We didn’t hesitate to offer our support in 2011, and entering into our seventh year, we are more committed than ever. It’s rewarding to feel the excitement in the air and to see the great time the kids have. I have a soft heart when it comes to kids and we want to see this annual tradition continue. The community has been good to our business and we want to give back.”

Steel Etc. is a local Great Falls business that provides new steel products and recycling services, and is located at 1408 52nd St. No. (761-4848, www.steeletc.com).

Cascade FFA has donated countless hours stuffing over 6,000 eggs for the Egg Hunt. On Saturday, K-99’s Nick Northern, KMON-AM’s Skip Walters, BJ and JD of Max Country and Cory Wells with 92.9 will MC the Easter Egg Hunt.

Starting at 10 a.m., they will provide music, dancing and games to entertain the kids before the Easter Egg Hunt. And of course, the morning would not be complete without the Easter Bunny who will be joining in on the fun! Park and Recreation feels very fortunate to have such remarkable partners and are proud to host a fabulous Easter Egg Hunt that is fun for the whole family.

For more information about the Easter Egg Hunt contact Park and Recreation at 771-1265.