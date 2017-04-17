Tara Beam is preparing for a stint in the limelight as her appearance on “Guy’s Grocery Games” approaches.

She taped the episode several months ago, but is forbidden from revealing any details about her appearance, such as whether or not she won, until the episode airs.

The program is hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, and requires contestants to create meals after grocery shopping for ingredients.

The show website explains the full premise:

Guy Fieri sends four talented chefs running through the aisles in a high-stakes, high-skills, grocery store cooking competition. The chefs are hit by real-world challenges like finding workarounds when all the essential ingredients are suddenly “out-of-stock” or having to create a masterpiece when you can only cook with “5 items or less” or on a $10 budget.

The winner will receive $20,000.

Beam is no stranger to kitchens, cooking and shopping; she and her husband Jason own the Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls, and specialize in offering unique takes on traditional burgers – which could give her an advantage.

The episode she appears on is titled “All Burgers 2.”

The show’s episode has four burger masters who compete against each other for the money. The contestants have to shop for ingredients but are limited to the size of their grocery bag. From there they must create a spin off burger of something classic using unique ingredients.

The episode is scheduled to air on the Food Network on May 28 at 6 p.m. (mountain time).