HELENA – A suspect from Butte has been charged with a pair of felonies after a violent confrontation a last Monday.

Alan Edward Griego was charged with two counts of felony criminal mischief. Griego is also charged with misdemeanor assault.

He is accused of approaching a female at the 1000 block of 8th avenue last week, demanding she give him a tire iron.

The women told police that Griego, 37 years old, appeared to be highly intoxicated.

When she ran into her home to call 911, Griego allegedly attacked her camper with a rock.

He then approached another woman in the neighborhood and broke out three of her car windows.

Court documents alleged that Griego yelled at the woman, “I’m f***ing coming after you next!”

Both victims said they were afraid the 37-year-old would attack them.

Damage to both the camper and the car was estimated at more than $1,500 each.

Court documents state that Griego admitted damaging the camper and the car.

He’ll be arraigned next month, bond in the case set at $10,000.