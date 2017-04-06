Happy 406 Day!

A beautiful day with warm temperatures near 70 has turned stormy, with showers and thunderstorms moving through western Montana. The wet weather will come down off the mountains and move through the valleys and north central plains this evening. Rain could be briefly heavy, and a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Storms will clear late this evening. Friday will be fairly similar with a mix of clouds and sun early, followed by showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s west, but 70s throughout eastern Montana. Saturday will also start out with a mix of clouds and sun, but showers, thunderstorms, and mountain snow will increase through the afternoon. Highs will be cooler, down in the 50s. Wind will continue to howl through Saturday, but it will increase on Sunday as a strong low pressure will move into the state. This storm will also spread a heavy, wet snow through a lot of central and western Montana. Travel will be difficult over mountain passes. Highs will only be in the 30s, 20s in the mountains. Several inches will accumulate in the valleys and the plains, with up to 12″ in the mountains. Howling wind will blow the sticky, wet snow around. The storm will clear for the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned for updates to this storm.

Curtis Grevenitz

Story continues below



Chief Meteorologist