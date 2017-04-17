(HELENA) When Brian Cummings became principal at Jim Darcy Elementary School almost 12 years ago, it had around 250 students.

“At that time, it was just the point of this significant increase of young families living north of Lincoln Road,” said Cummings. “The enrollment just exploded.”

Today, more than 900 students live in the north end of the Helena Valley. 400 of them attend Jim Darcy.

Cummings says every classroom at the school is at capacity. He says the crowding is especially noticeable in the hallways.

Story continues below



“It can look like a tornado has gone through here some days,” he said.

The school has added modular classrooms to deal with the climbing enrollment, but that leaves more than 100 students who have to go outside in all weather to go to physical education classes, the library or the front office.

The gym can’t hold all the students at once for assemblies. It also serves as a cafeteria, and the school has to serve lunch at three separate times to fit all the kids in.

“This truly was a temporary fix, with our hopes that a new facility could be in the North Valley for these students,” said Cummings.

If voters in the Helena School District approve a $63 million dollar bond proposal next month, that facility could become a reality. County election officials mailed out more than 30,000 ballots to district voters on Monday.

The bond would pay for a new Jim Darcy School – designed for 500 students – along with two other new elementary schools.

The second school would replace Bryant Elementary. Principal J.J. Lamb says the current building – constructed in the 1930s – has overcrowded classrooms, leaking roofs and a number of rooms that aren’t accessible for people with disabilities. At one point last year, administrators discovered cast-iron pipes in one of the school bathrooms had completely corroded away.

Finally, a new Central School would bring downtown students back to their neighborhood. 250 Central students are currently attending classes on the other side of town, at the former Lincoln School campus.

The 102-year-old Central School has been closed since 2013, when an engineer’s report showed the building could suffer serious damage in an earthquake.

All three of the new schools would remain in the same neighborhoods.

Supporters of the bond say it would create more flexible, up-to-date facilities for students and teachers.

Tom McGree chairs Yes for Helena’s Schools, a committee formed to back the bond. He says community members are excited about the possible changes.

“We’ve had business owners, educators, parents, retired citizens,” McGree said. “Your neighbors, my neighbors, everybody has realized the importance of this bond.”

This isn’t the first time the Helena School District has tried to address facilities issues. In 2015, nearly 60 percent of voters rejected a $70 million bond proposal.

Opponents of that proposal said too much of the money would have gone to only a few schools. Helena and C.R. Anderson Middle Schools wouldn’t have received any improvements at all.

Supporters of this year’s bond say that’s a key difference between the two proposals. This bond includes $8 million to upgrade security and technology at all of the district’s elementary and middle schools.

District leaders want to install keyless entry systems and electronic reader boards in every school. Another security upgrade would allow administrators to lock down a school with a single button in case of an emergency.

The technology upgrades would give teachers tools to help students learn in more interactive ways.

“There hasn’t been a concern that all the kids aren’t going to benefit, because all the kids are going to benefit,” said McGree.

No committees have registered in opposition of this year’s bond.

There is some uncertainty surrounding the vote, after a lawsuit was filed last month to block the demolition of Central School. The suit claims the city of Helena didn’t follow the proper procedure when it gave the district a permit to tear the building down.

McGree says, no matter the result of the lawsuit, school district leaders have made it clear they are committed to building a new school at the Central site.

“The bond’s going to continue, as we’ve been talking about it for months now,” he said.

If the bond passes, property owners would have to pay about $120 more a year in taxes on a $200,000 home.

The proposal addresses three of Helena’s schools most in need of improvements. But supporters say, even if it passes, the district will have more work to do to address its aging facilities.

“Our neighbors, our friends realize that this is just the first step in the process,” said McGree.

Voters in the Helena School District will also select two new school board members in the upcoming elections. Ballots must be returned to Lewis and Clark County elections officials by May 2.