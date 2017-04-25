HELENA – Helena is going green this week with recycling drives scheduled throughout the community.

Helena Industries in partnership with Helena Recycling, the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Helena held a recycling drive at the Chamber’s parking lot on Tuesday.

Citizens and businesses brought down everything from computers, to bottles, to sensitive information such as documents and hard drives that needed shredding.

Chamber President and CEO Cathy Burwell said in light of Earth Day, the event was a great way to limit what goes into our landfills.

Story continues below



“This is a great thing and we appreciate businesses being environmentally friendly. And I think that, you know we want to do our part and I’m sure they do to,” Burwell said.

There will also be drives held Wednesday at St. Peter’s hospital and Thursday at the VA Hospital.