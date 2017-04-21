HELENA – Helena College held its first ever career expo at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds Friday.

Attendees were treated to free ice cream, a coffee truck and a chance to learn about career opportunities offered by Helena College.

The event included 40 booths with demonstrations of liquid nitrogen ice cream, nursing dummies, fire and rescue and much more.

Chad Hickox, Chief Academic Officer at Helena College, said the event was a chance to showcase the many programs the college has to offer.

Story continues below



“We wanted to have everything in one place at one time so the community could get a sense of everything the college has to offer. We’ve gotten comments from a number of people that they had no idea that we had such and such a program and that we had this breadth that we actually have,” Hickox said.

Hickox said the expo attracted a steady amount of people throughout the day.

Gabe Witham, a prospective student, learned crucial skills during the expo.

“I learned how to save people that are injured,” Witham said. “We learned about welding which is very interesting.”

The college is hoping to attract new students as well as transfers.

It offers a wide variety of courses from pre-med all the way to beekeeping.