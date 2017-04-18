(HELENA) Helena School District say the company that has operated local school buses for more than a decade isn’t meeting its contractual obligations.

Superintendent Jack Copps says, for the past few weeks, the district has been fining First Student $500 a day. If the company doesn’t find a solution, he says the district could consider terminating the company’s contract.

It all stems from a shortage in bus drivers. First Student normally runs 61 bus routes for the district, but the company doesn’t have enough drivers right now to cover all of them.

“That causes bus routes to be combined; that causes students to be late to their classes,” Copps said.

Copps says the terms of the contract with First Student allow district leaders to fine the company for failing to meet its requirements. The district is also withholding payments for the bus routes First Student has consolidated.

“We have expectations, they have obligations, and it is their obligation to provide us with the drivers necessary to run all of the routes that we have,” said Copps.

First Student, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates school buses for more than 1,000 school districts across the country. Spokesperson Jay Brock says an improved economy is making it harder for the company to find bus drivers everywhere they operate.

“People have more options, which is great for the employee, but unfortunately harder for us,” he said.

First Student has already taken some steps to deal with the shortage in Helena. They are covering some routes with other local employees, and bringing in other drivers from outside the immediate area.

First Student is also training new drivers, but Brock says it will still take some time to get them ready to fill empty positions. Drivers have to receive 50 hours of training and undergo a thorough background check.

“We just don’t bring people in and put them behind the wheel and say go,” Brock said.

Copps says the steps First Student has taken so far are a good start, but there is still more work to do.

“Eventually, there needs to be a permanent fix here,” he said. “We need to have some kind of guarantee that those drivers will be available for these buses.”

Copps says he would like to see First Student consider offering higher wages. Brock says that’s something the company will look at as it tries to fill the vacancies.

First Student is always looking for new bus drivers. If you’re interested in applying, you can go to firstgroupcareers.com.