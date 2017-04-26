HELENA – Out of 2,500 submissions, a Helena girl was chosen along with four others from across the country to compete in the Future Chefs Challenge.

Greydyn Gildroy, 9 years old, was chosen out of 80 Montanans who worked in Sudexo kitchens to create the healthy comfort foods.

Sudexo, a nationwide food service provider, was the event’s sponsor.

The students taste tested their samples and displayed their plates.

Story continues below



Gildroy’s creation: a fruit based dish that she called “pretend soup.”

“I was very excited, I made the pretend soup out of yogurt, honey, orange juice, oranges, and then you mix it together and put it on top of berries. I chose non-dairy yogurt because I can’t eat dairy,” said Gildroy.

“We baked more when she was little I’m actually not a super great cook, I’m learning along with her, she’s starting to cook harder things now, and she’s been making pancakes on Saturday mornings. It is really fun to watch her, “said Rachel Deveraux, Gildroy’s Mother.

Each elementary student submitted a video to the contest. A panel of judges reviewed the recipes and evaluated them based on the originality, healthy attributes, ease of preparation, kid-friendliness and plate presentation.

It’s now to the up to the public to vote for future chef winner, you can vote daily until this Sunday at midnight.

Click here to watch Gildroy’s video submission.