HELENA – The suspect who led law enforcement on a high speed chase through Helena at the end of March has been caught.

After a multi-agency effort, John Finley, Jr. was taken into custody around 4 p.m. Thursday on the north side of Missoula.

Missoula Street Crimes Unit became aware that Finley was in the area through a drug investigation.

The FBI Multi-Regional Violent Crime Taskforce put an alert to other patrol divisions with Finley’s photo.

“The citizens of Lewis and Clark County are well served by our office being a part of the FBI MRVCT,” said Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

Officers were dispatched to a suspicious activity call where Finley was identified and arrested without incident.

Finley has three charges out of Lewis and Clark County: a $100,000 bond warrant for bail jumping, $5,000 bond warrant for failure to appear, and a petition to revoke sentence. Now, he faces two new charges from Missoula Police Department: identification theft and obstructing a peace officer.

“I am very pleased with the cooperation we receive from other agencies and the hard work by all involved. Chief Brady, Sergeant Denton [Missoula City Police], Missoula PD, the FBI and a detective from my staff should all be commended for great work,” Dutton added.

On March 20, 2017, Finley led police on the chase after Helena Police tried to make a traffic stop. Later, Montana Highway Patrol spotted Finley and followed him into the Leisure Village Mobile Home community off York Road, but did not find him.

Finley is currently being held in the Missoula County Detention Center.