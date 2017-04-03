HELENA – A man waiting in jail on murder charges was charged with a robbery at the Lewis and Clark County Jail that happened Friday.

Austin Kroll-McLaughlin appeared by video in justice court on Monday after he was accused of allegedly robbing another jail inmate of his commissary goods.

Charging documents said on Friday, McLaughlin, along with another inmate, Joseph nelson, entered the victim’s jail cell, demanding he turn over items he’s just received from the jail commissary.

The victim refused so the two men then allegedly attacked the victim and took the items in question.

Court documents said the deputy who witnessed the attack saw both Nelson and McLaughlin leave the victim’s cell. He said Nelson appeared to have numerous items stuffed in his pants.

Nelson told detention officers he attacked because the victim was, a “woman beater.”

McLaughlin denied taking any items from the cell.

Bond for both McLaughlin and Nelson was set at $100,000

McLaughlin is awaiting trial for the deliberate homicide of Ryan Eakin from July of last year.