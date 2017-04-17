HELENA – A 36-year-old Helena man has been charged with felony DUI after law enforcement officers found his truck parked on Lincoln road.

Anthony James Allen was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with his fifth DUI.

A witness who saw the defendants’ truck in the roadway told investigators that when he stopped to help, Allen staggered across the road.

Sheriff’s deputies said Allen denied driving the truck and then told them the vehicle had run out of gas.

Story continues below



At one point Allen tried to walk away from sheriff’s deputies into the oncoming lane of traffic.

Bail in the case has been set at $25,000.