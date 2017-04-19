(HELENA) Voters in the Helena School District will select two new members of the board of trustees in the upcoming election. Six candidates are running to fill the open seats.

KTVH has interviewed all the candidates about their priorities for the school district.

Each voter can select up to two candidates. Ballots must be returned to the county elections office by May 2.

Pam Attardo:

Pam Attardo is the Lewis and Clark County Heritage Preservation Officer. She says she wants to ensure equity among all the district’s schools.

Annie Hanshew:

Annie Hanshew is a historian and small business owner. She says her experience working in education makes her a strong candidate.

Jeff Hindoien:

Jeff Hindoien is the chief legal counsel for the Montana Secretary of State’s office. He says he wants to bring his experience as an attorney to the school board.

Luke Muszkiewicz:

Luke Muszkiewicz is a software engineer at Anderson ZurMuehlen. He says he wants to make sure the entire community has input in the district’s decisions.

Jason Pettit:

Jason Pettit is a private health care worker. He says he’s running to provide a parent’s perspective on the school board.

Erin Turner:

Erin Turner is editorial director for a large publishing company. She says the school board has to make sure students’ needs are the top priority.