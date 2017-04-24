GAITHERSBURG, MD. – Food service provider, Sodexo, announced five student finalists in their 2017 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge.

Elementary students from across the U.S. competed to create healthy comfort food dishes, out of nearly 2,500 entries, Greydyn Gildroy of Helena was selected for the finals.

A panel of judges reviewed the recipes and evaluated them based on the originality, healthy attributes, ease of preparation, kid-friendliness and plate presentation.

Starting Monday the public can vote for their choice. Watch the student video submissions and pick a favorite recipe.

Voting closes midnight on April 30.

For seven years, the Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge has been going on, encouraging healthy eating habits by actively involving students in good nutrition.

Sodexo’s mission is to advance childhood nutrition, health and well-being and understanding that engaging youth in the creation of nutritious meals is one of the best ways to improve health, fuel minds and improve academic outcomes.

Full list of finalists: