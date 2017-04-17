HELENA – A Helena woman has been charged with assaulting and threatening to kill sheriff’s deputies at Friday’s Spring Beer Fest at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds.

Vendors at the beer fest told deputies that Terri Lynn Howell was being belligerent. When asked by the deputies to leave, she refused.

When deputies escorted Howell outside the event, she allegedly became combative, tried to grab a deputies gun, kneed the deputy in the groin, elbowed him in the side and head-butted another deputy.

The 53-year-old also threatened to kill the deputies.

According to court documents, the deputies had to put her in a wrap restraint system after she continued to be aggressive.

The documents also said that once officers arrived at the detention center and began processing her she continued to threaten their lives.

After a search of her property the detention center staff allegedly found marijuana and a glass pipe with burnt residue.

On Monday she told Justice of the Peace Mike Swingley that she is an out-patient at the VA for PTSD.

Her bail has been set at $10,000.