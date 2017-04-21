(HELENA) Helena’s Central-Linc Elementary School is getting state and national recognition for connecting students with the environment.

Gov. Steve Bullock and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney came to the school Friday afternoon to present the SMART Schools Green Challenge award for promoting environmentally friendly practices. Almost 60 schools from around the state took part in the challenge this year.

“It’s inspiring because, more and more, grown-ups can learn from students,” Bullock said. “You all here at Central are really taking the lead in showing what we can do as we spark opportunities for better environmental practices and a clean energy environment.”

Representatives from the National Wildlife Federation also presented a Schoolyard Habitat certification, for projects that support wildlife. Central-Linc is the first school in Helena to qualify for the distinction.

“All of you are becoming caretakers of the Earth with this great work,” said Sarah Bates, deputy director of NWF’s Northern Rockies, Prairies and Pacific Office.

As part of the award, the NWF gave each student a ponderosa pine seedling of their own to plant.

Several years ago, Montessori teacher Tony Napoletano set aside a plot of ground at Central-Linc for outdoor learning. Since then, his students have grown pollinating plants to attract bees and butterflies, installed bird feeders, and raised worms to create compost.

Napoletano says these outdoor projects are educational, but also get kids excited to work.

“This is an activity that they get to do once their work plans are finished,” he said. “So it’s an incentive for them to get the work done that they have to do for our standards, but then they can go out and have some time outside and get some fresh air and actually work with the soil.”

Napoletano says he wants to expand the program to focus more on energy conservation and recycling. Some of the new ideas include barrels to collect rainwater and benches made from reusable materials.

Eventually, he also hopes to start an ecology club for Central students, to give kids more of a say in the projects they pursue.