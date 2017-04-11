HELENA – Students hurled golf balls and gallons of water through the air at Capital High School on Tuesday.

Physics students worked in groups to build catapults and trebuchets that they tested out as part of their final grade.

The students have been working on their designs since December and had to document and calculate the physics behind their creations.

The goal was to design a machine that had the best throwing distance to size.

Story continues below



Each group had different theories as to what would make the best machine and were eager to put them to the test.

Every student MTN spoke with agreed on one thing: their physics teacher Mrs. Humbert made learning science a truly great time.

Colton Crofts, a Capital High senior said, “She’s an awesome teacher. Ridiculously awesome, funny and I’ve learned more in her science class than I think I have in just about any other science class.”

Delacy Humbert said, “Science is supposed to be fun. And letting them be creative and engineer their own siege weapon it is really important for me for them to be really creative in science and not get bored with it.”

Humbert also noted just how impressed she was with the students’ creativity in their designs.

She added that one of the groups was even able to throw an object over 200 yards.

The students with the best designed machines took home prizes donated from the community.