A man reportedly broke into a house on Tumbleweed Lane on Monday in what Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards called a home invasion.

Sheriff Edwards said late Monday night that the incident “was not a random act,” which means that the home appears to have been specifically targeted.

An altercation occurred inside the home between the suspect and a resident before the resident ran to a neighbor’s house to call the police shortly before 1 p.m.

At some point, authorities said the suspect likely caused the fire in the home.

Story continues below



Sheriff Edwards said when a deputy drove to the scene, he encountered the suspect at a nearby junction in the road several hundred meters in front of the house.

The deputy chased the suspect to another home.

The suspect invaded the second home and forced the homeowner out.

The deputy at that time detained the homeowner in his car to investigate.

Law enforcement officers began surrounding the second home when they heard several gunshots.

As officers closed in, they found the suspect dead of a self-inflicted gunshot in the backyard of the second house.

Sheriff Edwards said no shots were fired by law enforcement officers.

The house that burned has been deemed a complete loss.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released; the motive for the home invasion has not yet been disclosed.

There are no reports at this time that anyone other than the suspect was injured.

The amount of damage caused by the fire has not yet been determined.

Sheriff Edwards said that the investigation into the incident is being conducted by the State Department of Criminal Investigation: “As the Sheriff, I requested DCI to investigate due to the fact that the suspect in this incident was being pursued by my deputies.”

Responding agencies included the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and the Great Falls Police Department, and the following fire departments: Black Eagle, Gore Hill, Vaughn, Belt, Ulm, Sand Coulee, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Montana Air National Guard, Malmstrom AFB Fire Department; and Sally One (Salvation Army mobile food truck).

We will update you as we get more information.