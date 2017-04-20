HELENA – The Helena Police Department announced on Facebook Thursday that it has canceled its on-line, non-emergency reporting service.

HPD, along with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office and East Helena Police have been using the service for the past five-years, at a combined cost of $15,000 a year.

With the HPD receiving just 40 on-line reports last year, compared to hundreds of calls for service received by phone every day, the expense was hard to justify.

“For what the Sheriff’s Office and East Helena Police department were all paying yearly to the vendor for this, and we’re paying yearly to our records management vendor to maintain that and for us to be getting about 40-reports a year out of it, it just didn’t make economic sense for us to keep doing that,” said Capt. Curt Stinson of the Helena Police Department.

You can still contact the HPD on their non-emergency dispatch line at 442-3233.