HELENA – The Montana House fell two votes short of passing an $80 million infrastructure bonding bill Thursday morning, extending the 2017 Legislature another day.

The House voted 65-35 for Senate Bill 367, but it requires a two-thirds majority because it issues new debt.

Shortly after the vote, House members voted 58-42 to reconsider their action, setting up yet another vote on the bill Friday.

Lawmakers had hoped to wrap up the 2017 session Thursday, but the failed vote on the infrastructure bill stalled final action on several other bills still in the mix – including a pay raise for state employees, millions of dollars in loans for rural water systems and a proposal to fund a new Montana Historical Society museum.

Twenty-four Republicans joined all 41 House Democrats in support of SB367 – but 35 Republicans voted against it, saying the spending is unnecessary.

House Minority Leader Jenny Eck, D-Helena, said she remains hopeful that another vote could succeed.

But at least one of the Republicans who voted for the measure Thursday – Rep. Don Jones of Billings – said he wouldn’t vote for it again, unless Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock made additional overtures to Republicans, who control the majority in the Legislature.

Meanwhile, the state Senate – which passed the infrastructure bill last month – stood by, waiting for the House to pass the bill.